The countries of the European Union have decided to reduce gas consumption by 15% against the background of a possible complete stoppage of the supply of Russian gas. The head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, announced this in his Telegram channel.

"The EU countries have reached a political agreement to reduce gas consumption by 15%, as the prospect of a complete cessation of supplies from Russia is becoming increasingly likely," Yermak wrote.

In a statement published on the EU website, it is said that the bloc's member states today reached a political agreement on a voluntary reduction in demand for natural gas by 15% this winter.

"The purpose of reducing gas demand is to save ahead of winter to prepare for possible gas disruptions from Russia, which constantly uses energy as a weapon. Saving gas now will improve preparedness. The winter will be much cheaper and easier for EU citizens and industry," the statement says.

According to the agreements, the countries of the European Union undertook to reduce their gas demand by 15% compared to the average consumption for the last five years, in the period from August 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023. States will choose the measures by which reductions will take place independently.

The EU Council also allowed exceptions for some states. Countries that are not connected to gas networks of other states may request a deviation from the goal of mandatory reduction of natural gas consumption.

"Member states that are not connected to the gas networks of other member states are exempted from mandatory gas cuts, as they will not be able to release significant volumes of pipeline gas for the benefit of other member states," the statement reads.

Countries, whose power grids are not synchronized with the European electricity system and at the same time produce electricity mainly from gas, are also exempted from reducing gas consumption.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia will stop the operation of one more Nord Stream turbine, and the supply of gas to Germany will be halved.

We also wrote that Canada responded to Germany's request and agreed to hand over to Russia a repaired Siemens turbine for the Portova compressor station.

However, for more than a week, the Russian Gazprom reports that it cannot obtain the permits necessary to transport the turbine to Russia within the framework of sanctions.