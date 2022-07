The Russian invaders are spreading information about the possible renaming of captured Mariupol simultaneously with the conduction of the so-called "referendum.” This is stated in the message of the Mariupol City Council.

Thus, the City Council reported that the Russians are considering the option of renaming Mariupol for Zhdanov.

Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, also wrote in Telegram about the plans of the invaders to rename the city.

"In an interview with the invaders, the head of the veteran movement of the occupation of Afghanistan, Vasyl Turianytsia, said that together with the pseudo-referendum, they are considering the issue of renaming Mariupol for Zhdanov. It's “logical”, isn’t it," Andriushchenko said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian invaders are closing Mariupol for entry and exit in order to carry out intensified filtering and anti-partisan measures.

On June 21, the mayor of Mariupol, Vadym Boichenko, said that 50,000 civilians could have died in the city.

On July 14, the administration of Mariupol reported that partisans set fire to a plant in the occupied city.