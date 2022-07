The Russian occupiers began to transfer heavy weapons to the temporarily occupied Kherson. Just on July 25, at least three large enemy columns were sent there, the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, said on the air of the telethon.

"Over the past three days, they (Russian occupiers. - Ed.) are making a large transfer of heavy weapons through the temporarily occupied territories. So, yesterday, three columns of equipment passed through the city of Melitopol towards Kherson, which consisted of a total of 100 units of heavy weapons, more than 20 tanks, landing vehicles," Fedorov emphasized.

The mayor of Melitopol added that the Russians do not release people from the temporarily occupied territories of the region to use them as a human shield.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 25, the Ukrainian military repelled the assault actions of the invaders in three directions.

Also, as of July 25, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 50 Russian ammunition depots using M142 HIMARS.