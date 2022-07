Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, more than 1,048 children have been affected by Russian aggression. Of them, 358 were killed, another 690 were injured. This is stated in the message of the Prosecutor General's Office.

So, it is reported that on July 25, a 5-year-old girl was injured as a result of the shelling of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk region.

Also on Monday, a 16-year-old boy and 2 girls - 8 and 16 years old - were injured in the explosion of a Russian drone in the village of Dubove, Volyn region.

It is noted that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, children have suffered the most in:

Donetsk region - 363;

Kharkiv region - 194;

Kyiv region - 116;

Chernihiv region - 68;

Luhansk region - 61;

Mykolaiv region - 55;

Kherson region - 54;

Zaporizhzhia region - 40.

In addition, 2,188 educational institutions were damaged in Ukraine due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. 221 of them were completely destroyed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 19, the invaders illegally took 2,389 children who were in the temporarily occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions to Russia.