Israel Urges Its Citizens Not To Go To Uman And Immediately Leave Ukraine

Israel urges its citizens to refrain from visiting Ukraine, as well as immediately leave the country due to hostilities. This is stated in the official statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel on Facebook on Tuesday, July 26.

“A message from the Israeli Foreign Ministry ahead of the Rosh Hashanah celebrations in Uman. In connection with the hostilities in Ukraine, the Israeli Foreign Ministry calls on Israeli citizens to refrain from visiting Ukraine, including the city of Uman and its environs. We recommend that Israeli citizens who are in Ukraine immediately leave the country. In Ukraine, the danger of missile strikes and air attacks on settlements and civilian objects remains, including in the center and in the west of the country. There is a real threat to life," the statement said.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry recalls that a curfew was imposed in Ukraine due to martial law, enhanced patrolling of the territory and limited freedom of movement of citizens. Employees of the Israeli Embassy are not in Ukraine on a permanent basis, so they will not be able to provide consular assistance if necessary.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 11, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs decided to evacuate the families of employees of its embassies due to the threat of Russian invasion.

On July 25, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid instructed the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs to prepare a number of measures against Russia in the event of the liquidation of the Sokhnut agency.

In early May, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called Jews the most ardent anti-Semites, which caused a negative reaction from Israel.