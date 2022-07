The self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, said that Ukraine is allegedly setting fire to its own fields with combat helicopters to create a terrifying picture. Belta quotes his words.

Thus, Lukashenko accused Ukraine of intentionally setting fire to its own fields and said that allegedly such footage "doesn't give anyone optimism."

"The critical situation on the world food market is only intensifying. Footage of burning wheat fields, specially set on fire by combat helicopters of our southern neighbors for the sake of a scary picture, does not add optimism to anyone," Lukashenko said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 2, Lukashenko complained that Ukraine was trying to drag Belarus into a war.

He also stated that Ukraine can now end the war on the best terms for itself, for which it is necessary to sit down at the negotiating table and agree not to threaten Russia.

Meanwhile, over the last few days, 230 hectares of wheat fields have burned in Kherson region due to Russia's actions.

In the Kryvorizkyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region, grain warehouses on the territory of an agricultural enterprise, which were previously fired upon by Russian troops, caught fire.

We also reported that on Monday, July 4, Russian troops caused a large-scale fire in a wheat field near the village of Maryanske in Kryvorizkyi district with artillery fire.