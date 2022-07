Enemy Preparing For Offensive On Siversk And Soledar In Donetsk Region - General Staff

The enemy is preparing for an offensive on Siversk and Soledar in Donetsk region.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Donetsk direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on trying to improve the tactical position and creating conditions for an offensive on the cities of Siversk and Soledar. Enemy units replenish stocks of ammunition and fuel and oil," the General Staff notes.

In the Kramatorsk direction, shelling from barrel and jet artillery was recorded near Kryva Luka, Zakitne, Dronivka, Hryhorivka, Verkhniokamianske, Zvanivka, Spirne and Pereizne.

The enemy launched airstrikes near Spirne and Serebrianka.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully repelled enemy assaults in the areas of Spirne and the National Nature Park "Sviati Hory" and pushed the enemy back.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 25, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 170 occupiers, a helicopter and seven tanks.