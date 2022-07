The Joint Coordination Center, which will monitor the work of corridors for the export of Ukrainian grain, has started its work in Istanbul (Turkey).

This is stated in the message on the website of the Ministry of National Defense of Turkey based on the results of the meeting between the Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov and the Turkish Minister of Defense Hulusi Akar, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Work at the Joint Coordination Center continues intensively," the statement says.

According to the statement, Akar welcomed the news of the start of grain shipments this week and stressed the importance of the first ship leaving as soon as possible.

"Turkey has fulfilled and will continue to fulfill its part within the framework of transportation," said the Turkish minister.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine will stop exporting grain if the UN and Turkey do not provide security.

On July 23, Russia launched a missile attack on the Odesa seaport, the day after the signing of the agreement on the export of grain, there are casualties.

On July 22, an initiative on the safe transportation of grain and food products from Ukrainian ports was signed in Istanbul at the suggestion of the United Nations and Turkey.