Invaders Again Shelled Chuhuyiv, Where People Are Still Under Rubble

In Kharkiv region, the Russians attacked Chuhuyiv, Kharkiv, the Tsyrkunivska and Balakliya communities.

This was announced by the head of the military administration of Kharkiv region Oleh Syniehubov.

"Our defenders are holding their positions. Despite the fact that the Russians are "pouring" our defenders with artillery fire, we are fighting back in all directions. Including the strategic one - Izium. The Kharkiv military inflicted significant losses on the Russian army in the Tsupivka-Dementiivka direction," he wrote.

At around 5 o'clock in the morning, the invaders attacked the civilian infrastructure of Kharkiv's Slobidskyi district.

As a result of the shelling, the roof of the car showroom was on fire. A few more shells hit open areas.

According to preliminary data from the Regional Center for Emergency Medical Assistance, there are no casualties.

At the same time, the invaders struck Chuhuyiv again. There are hits on critical infrastructure.

Rescuers continue to clear the consequences of yesterday's destruction of the cultural center, where people still remained in the basement.

Throughout the region, during the day, the invaders attacked the Tsyrkunivska community, a residential building was damaged.

In the Balakliya community, a civilian infrastructure object was also damaged as a result of Russian shelling.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of July 25, the Russian invaders attacked Chuhuyiv, Kharkiv region. The rockets hit a school and a cultural center where civilians were located.