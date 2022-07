Ukraine And RF Conduct Another Exchange Of Bodies Of Killed Soldiers

Ukraine and Russia conducted another exchange of bodies of killed soldiers. Ukraine returned the bodies of 25 defenders. This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories.

Thus, it is reported that the operation was carried out with the cooperation of the Commissioner for Missing Persons, Oleh Kotenko, and other law enforcement agencies of Ukraine.

"Another operation was held to transfer the bodies of the killed soldiers. Ukraine returned the bodies of another 25 of its defenders," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday, July 19, Ukraine returned the bodies of another 45 Ukrainian soldiers.

Meanwhile, Ukrainians are asked not to share personal information of prisoners of war. This can harm the defender and complicate the liberation process.

Earlier, Ukraine and Russia conducted another exchange of prisoners according to the "17 for 15" formula.

In late June, Ukraine returned 144 soldiers during a prisoner exchange with Russia, including 95 defenders of Azovstal.