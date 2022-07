Verkhovna Rada Chairperson Ruslan Stefanchuk predicts that among the European integration draft laws that the Ukrainian Parliament plans to adopt, the most discussible will be the Law On Media.

The National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NUJU) informs about this on Telegram.

The head of the Verkhovna Rada announced this on the air of Ukrainian TV channels.

Regarding European integration legislative initiatives, he noted that there are none among them that would have a negative impact on the life of an average citizen.

"There are those that can cause discussion, and that's normal. In particular, I think there will be a big discussion about the Law On Media... But we just have to put EU directives in them, because we have a road map for these directives, and to conduct our discussion within the limits of only one issue - whether or not it complies with the EU directives. Therefore, any other wishes or any other influences are removed here," Stefanchuk said.

According to him, there is currently only one road in Ukraine - the path to the EU.

"And therefore, any legislation will, first of all, be commensurate with those values, principles, regulations and directives of the EU, which we are trying to reach," said the Speaker of the Parliament.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko spoke in favor of the adoption of the Law On Media by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

At the same time, as emphasized by the NUJU, there is no public discussion of the draft law, as only the two-year-old version of the Law On Media is currently published. And this version caused a flurry of criticism from journalists and the media.