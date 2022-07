Russia's attempts to destroy Ukraine's anti-ship potential remain unsuccessful, and the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation is under constant threat. The Ministry of Defense of Great Britain reported this on Twitter.

On July 24, 2022, Russian cruise missiles hit the berth of the Ukrainian Odesa port. The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that it struck a Ukrainian warship and a complex of anti-ship missiles. However, there are no indications that such targets were located at the point of impact of the missiles.

"Russia almost certainly perceives anti-ship missiles as a key threat that limits the effectiveness of their Black Sea Fleet. This significantly undermines the overall invasion plan, as Russia cannot realistically try to take Odesa by sea," the report said.

British intelligence believes that Russia will continue to pay primary attention to efforts to weaken and destroy Ukraine's anti-ship potential.

"However, Russian targeting processes are regularly undermined by outdated intelligence, poor planning and a top-down approach to operations," the British Ministry of Defense is confident.

Earlier, Bratchuk said that the Harpoon anti-ship missiles transferred to Ukraine would be enough to destroy all ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. At the same time, one Harpoon missile is enough to send a small ship or boat to the bottom.