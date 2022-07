On July 25, dispatchers of the Gas Transport System Operator of Ukraine recorded a sharp increase in pressure on the main gas pipeline Urengoi-Pomari-Uzhhorod on the section of the Russia-Ukraine state border. The change in pressure occurred without warning from Russia's gas monopoly Gazprom.

Ukrainian gas transport system (GTS) operator reported this on Facebook on Monday, July 25.

The GTS operator of Ukraine informed Gazprom about the possibility of out-of-hours situations on the main gas pipeline in case of untimely submission of information about the change and switching of regimes.

"The operator of the Ukrainian GTS insists that the operator of the Russian GTS must provide information about the reasons for such behavior within the framework of the standards of agreements between operators. Late notification of the Operator carries potential risks for the full-time work of the Ukrainian GTS. Such a step looks especially dangerous for Europe, after Gazprom reduced transit through Nord Stream-1 to 33 million cubic meters per day," the statement said.

The GTS operator reminds that in 2009, under similar circumstances of uncoordinated actions between the operators, an accident occurred on the gas pipeline of Turkmenistan.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, on April 8, the Ukrainian operator announced significant risks to the integrity of the gas transmission system due to interference in its work by the occupiers.

On July 19, European Commissioner for the Budget Johannes Hahn said that the European Commission does not expect Russia to resume operation of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline after technical works.

On July 11, Russia temporarily stopped Nord Stream for routine maintenance. It was noted that the work will continue until the morning of July 21.