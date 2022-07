US Provides More HIMARS And Drones For Ukraine

The U.S. Department of Defense has announced another package of security assistance for Ukraine, which will include High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, ammunition and a substantial number of Phoenix Ghost unmanned aerial systems. This is stated in the message of the U.S. Department of Defense on Monday, July 25.

This latest package includes about USD 175 million in equipment pulled from existing U.S. military stocks through presidential drawdown authority and USD 95 million in equipment from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, or USAI fund.

“Included in the latest presidential drawdown authority package are four additional HIMARS systems, which will give Ukraine a total of 16; four command post vehicles; additional anti-armor weapons, spare parts and other gear; and 36,000 rounds of 105 mm ammunition,” reads the statement.

Also, the U.S. Department of Defense will send 580 additional Phoenix Ghost tactical unmanned aircraft systems to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 24, U.S. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Ukraine Bridget Brink said that the United States is seriously considering the possibility of declaring Russia a state sponsor of terrorism.

On July 23, U.S. President Joe Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan announced that the U.S. was not ready to provide Ukraine with ATACMS missiles with a range of 300 km for HIMARS.

On July 20, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced that Ukraine would receive four more М142 HIMARS from the United States.