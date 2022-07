The Russian command throws soldiers into battle without cover to preserve equipment. This was reported in the operational update by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook on Monday, July 25.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that the enemy's personnel is currently demoralized.

"The russian command in certain directions is throwing manpower into the attacks without the cover of armored vehicles. In this way, the officers keep the equipment in working order and try to take revenge on their subordinates for deliberately disabling the weapons. A similar practice of sabotage is widespread among the private ranks of the occupiers in order not to participate in combat clashes with Ukrainian soldiers,” the General Staff emphasizes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 25, the Ukrainian military repelled the assault actions of the invaders in three directions.

Also, as of July 25, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 50 Russian ammunition depots using M142 HIMARS.

At the same time, the losses of Russian troops for July 24 increased by 180 to 39,700 killed, and the Ukrainian military destroyed 1 aircraft, 8 tanks and 4 cruise missiles last day.