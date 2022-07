President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that Ukraine will start exporting grain by the Black Sea in accordance with the agreements signed in Istanbul (Turkiye).

He stated this during a briefing with the President of Guatemala Alejandro Giammattei in Kyiv on Monday, July 25, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

We did everything, prepared everything. On our part, there is a corridor. Ukraine controls everything in our waters, checks in our waters will be done only by Ukraine... We will start exporting for sure in order to once again prove to the whole world that it is not Ukraine that is disrupting exports - these are the narratives that the Russian side today spreads as disinformation, and let the partners watch the security," Zelenskyy said.

The President stressed that the security of Ukrainian grain exports lies with Turkiye and the United Nations, with which the relevant agreements have been concluded.

The liberation of the Zmiinyi Island is an important factor in controlling the safety of other grain transportation corridors.

"This is a very important point regarding the security control of other grain transportation corridors, and then there is the issue of the UN and Turkiye, how far they can control the Russian Federation, which showed that it can launch missiles even after the agreements. This, in principle, is their attitude to partners - to the UN and to Turkiye," Zelenskyy added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia launched a missile attack on the Odesa Sea Port the day after the signing of an agreement on grain exports.