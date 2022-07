Russia is not a reliable energy supplier and the EU should be ready to completely stop the supply of Russian gas sooner or later.

This was stated by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in an interview with DPA, European Pravda reports.

"The Kremlin is not a reliable partner for energy supply to Europe. Gazprom deliberately keeps its storage at a low level. Meanwhile, Russia only partially supplies gas or does not supply it at all to 12 member states. That is why Europe should be prepared for the worst-case scenario: a complete shutdown of gas supplies sooner or later," said the President of the European Commission.

To mitigate the impact of the Russian gas shutdown, the EU plans to save 15% of its gas consumption by March next year, von der Leyen said.

"This is 45 billion cubic meters of gas. And we have to start right now, as the faster we act, the more we save - and the more secure we are," she added.

The EU's primary goal remains to become completely independent of Russian gas imports no later than 2027, the President of the European Commission noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia resumed pumping gas to Germany by the Nord Stream gas pipeline.