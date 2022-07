ISW Military Analysts Tell About Upcoming Plans Of Russian Army

Russian occupiers hope to gain a foothold on the northern shore of the Vuhlehirske reservoir.

This was reported by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Analysts, in particular, note that presumably Russian troops plan to advance north of Bakhmut through rugged terrain.

Previous Russian attempts to advance from south of Bakhmut were largely stopped by water in the area of Svitlodarsk.

On July 24, Russian troops made limited ground attacks northwest of Sloviansk, east of Siversk and south of Bakhmut, limited ground attacks in Kherson region.

In addition, ISW writes that over the past week, the Armed Forces of Ukraine damaged all three Russian-controlled bridges leading to Kherson.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, battles continue in the Donbas and Kherson directions without many results. As a result, the Russian command faced a dilemma, whether to strengthen the offensive in the east, or to strengthen the defense in the west.

Russia is also likely to continue to have difficulty evacuating and repairing thousands of combat vehicles that were damaged during the fighting in Ukraine.