President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Ruslan Demchenko as First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

This is stated in decree No. 528 of July 25, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The reason for the dismissal is not indicated in the decree.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy in June 2020 dismissed Demchenko from the post of his adviser and appointed him as First Deputy Secretary of the NSDC.

Demchenko had been Zelenskyy’s adviser since July 2019.

Since September 2014, he had been an adviser to the previous President Petro Poroshenko.

From February 2010 to March 2014 Demchenko was Deputy and First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, from February 23 to 27, 2014 he acted as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

The Secretary of the NSDC is Oleksii Danilov.