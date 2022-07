Russian FSB Ex-Agent" Knows For Sure" That Journalist Sheremet’s Murder Is FSB Operation - NUJU

Former agent of the Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB) Aleksandr Lisenkov, who left the territory of the Russian Federation and requested political asylum in Europe, said that the murder in Kyiv of the famous journalist Pavel Sheremet, which took place on July 20, 2016, is one of the operations of the Russian special services in Ukraine. This is stated in the message, the text of which is posted on the official page of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NUJU) on Telegram.

"I don't think so, I'm sure of that. Because it's a shame to doubt, if you know for sure," Lisenkov said in an interview with the Gulagu Net (No To Gulag) YouTube channel.

Lisenkov stressed that the FSB has been involved in all terrorist attacks on the territory of Ukraine over the past eight years.