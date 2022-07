Today, July 25, in Volyn region, air defense forces shot down two Russian drones. As a result, the wreckage killed one person and injured several others. The head of the Volyn Regional Military Administration Yurii Pohuliaiko announced this on his Telegram channel.

"Today, July 25, explosions were heard in Volyn. This is the work of air defense. In particular, the military shot down two UAVs. The wreckage of one of them damaged private houses," Pohuliaiko wrote.

He added that as a result of the fall of debris there are victims: one person died, several injured are in the hospital.

All circumstances are currently being established.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the losses of personnel of Russian troops for July 24 increased by 180 to 39,700 killed, and the Ukrainian military last day destroyed 1 aircraft, 8 tanks and 4 cruise missiles.

Earlier it was reported that the Armed Forces on July 23 destroyed at least 280 Russian occupiers.