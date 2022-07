President Can Make Decision On Loss Of Citizenship, But Not On Its Deprivation - Venislavskyi

Representative of the President in the Constitutional Court, member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction, member of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Fedir Venislavskyi said that the head of state can make a decision specifically about the loss of citizenship, not its deprivation.

He informed Ukrainian News Agency about this.

"In Ukraine, no one can deprive anyone of citizenship. In Ukraine, there is no such institution as deprivation of citizenship, because deprivation of citizenship is a certain sanction for certain actions. We have loss of citizenship," said the MP.

According to him, one of the reasons for losing citizenship is the voluntary acquisition of foreign citizenship.

"If a person voluntarily acquires foreign citizenship, he can be recognized as one who loses Ukrainian citizenship," noted Venislavskyi.

He also noted that only the President can make a decision on the loss of citizenship of a citizen of Ukraine on the basis of a submission by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The MP refused to comment directly on the apparently decree of the President spread online, which refers to the deprivation of Ukrainian citizenship of several people, including oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi, MP from the Opposition Platform - For Life Vadym Rabinovych and the head of territorial defense of Dnipropetrovsk region, businessman Hennadii Korban.

The document is about "recognition of loss of citizenship".