In Rada They Start Collecting Signatures For Appointment Kostin As Prosecutor General

In the Verkhovna Rada, they began collecting signatures for the appointment of Andrii Kostin, Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction, head of the Committee on Legal Policy, as the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, MP from the Holos faction, announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Verkhovna Rada they began collecting signatures for the appointment of Andrii Kostin, MP from the Servant of the People, head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Legal Policy, as the Prosecutor General," he wrote.

According to Yurchyshyn, this procedure is not necessary for submitting the President's submission, but "it creates the impression that the majority MPs are influencing something."

He notes that before that, the commission for the selection for the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) rejected Kostin's candidacy as politically dependent, but there is no requirement of political neutrality for the position of the Prosecutor General.

The MP said that it is quite realistic to collect votes for Kostin's appointment.

In addition, according to Yurchyshyn, the main candidate for the position of head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) is acting head Vasyl Maliuk.

MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak also confirmed the information regarding Kostin's candidacy for the post of the Prosecutor General.

"We will soon receive the Prosecutor General. There will be a succession of traditions: Head of the Committee on Legal Policy of the Verkhovna Rada -> Prosecutor General," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 19, the Verkhovna Rada supported the dismissal of Iryna Venediktova from the post of the Prosecutor General.

David Arakhamia, head of the Servant of the People faction, predicts the appointment of a new Prosecutor General by August.