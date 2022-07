The export of grain is planned to start this week from the Chornomorsk commercial seaport (Odesa region).

Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Yurii Vaskov announced this at a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We believe that within a day we will be ready to work on resuming the export of agricultural products from our ports - we are talking about Chornomorsk, then Odesa and Yuzhny. Within 2 weeks, we will be technically ready to export from all terminals of the three mentioned ports. Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA) showed market participants the procedure from which to start. Today, together with the military, a more detailed document will be approved with the coordinates of the cities where ships will arrive, how the passage through our territorial waters will be carried out. No representatives of other countries will participate in this, during this week we hope the first shipment will be made," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 23, Russian troops launched a massive missile attack on the Odesa seaport the day after the signing of an agreement on the export of Ukrainian grain in Turkey, and there were casualties.

The Minister of Infrastructure, Oleksandr Kubrakov, reported that an initiative on the safe transportation of grain and food products from Ukrainian ports was signed in Istanbul on July 22 at the suggestion of the United Nations and Turkey.

It is about unblocking three ports: Odesa, Chornomorsk and Yuzhny.

It is from them that it is planned to start exporting food by sea in the coming weeks.