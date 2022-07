The water area of ​​the port of Odesa will not be completely demined against the background of unblocking the export of Ukrainian grain and the opening of the "grain corridor". This was announced by the speaker of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Serhii Bratchuk on the air of the national telethon.

"Look at what we know from open sources, it will be a narrow fairway that is for grain carriers, for those caravans that are planned to be grouped and then follow the appropriate route. Everything else will be mined. No one is saying that the water area of ​​the Odesa port will be completely demined or the security of our Black Sea borders will be reduced. This is not the case at all," he explained.

According to him, some Ukrainians for some reason perceived such agreements as a weakening of mine and explosive security.

"This will not happen. Therefore, the ban on visiting the beaches of the Black Sea coast, swimming in the sea - remains a ban. I especially want to emphasize this. There will be a path, the route will be technical specifically for ships. For this bread caravan," the Regional Military Administration representative explained.

It will be recalled that in Istanbul the delegations of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations signed an agreement on the unblocking of Ukrainian seaports.

