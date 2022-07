The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 2 assaults of the invaders in the Kramatorsk direction, fighting continues near Spirne.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that in the Kramatorsk direction, shelling was recorded near Kryva Luka, Platonivka, Siversk, Verkhniokamianske, Zvanivka, Ivano-Darivka and Spirne, and airstrikes were recorded near Hryhorivka and Serebrianka.

“Ukrainian soldiers repulsed the assaults in the directions Berestove - Ivano-Darivka and Verkhniokamianka - Ivano-Darivka and forced the invaders to roll back. The enemy is on the offensive in the vicinity of Spirne, hostilities continue,” the General Staff said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers are advancing in the direction of Myronivske - Luhanske, hostilities continue.