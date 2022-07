Ukraine Agrees On Purchase Of Drones For "Army Of Drones" For UAH 260 Million - Fedorov

Ukraine agreed on the purchase of drones for the "Army of Drones" for UAH 260 million. Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced this in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The first contracts for UAH 260.5 million for the purchase of drones for the Army of Drones are signed," he wrote.

78 Matrice multicopters, equipped with artificial intelligence technology, will be bought for this money. They can record high-quality video, focus on targets and remotely identify potential hazards.

They will also purchase 2 ground systems for 20 Warmate kamikaze attack drones, which were purchased thanks to the Monobank initiative.

In addition, 20 Fly Eye - one of the best reconnaissance drones - will be purchased.

Fedorov noted the great contribution of the entrepreneur in the field of space technologies Maksym Poliakov, who transferred more than UAH 100 million to the "Army of Drones".

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the beginning of July, the Ministry of Digital Transformation together with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced a fundraiser through the United24 platform, created to collect donations in support of Ukraine, for the “Army of Drones."

In mid-July, Fedorov announced that more than UAH 510 million had already been collected for the "Army of Drones" through the United24 platform.