It Will Take About 10 Years To Restore Luhansk Region - Haidai

After the victory, it will take about 10 years to restore Luhansk region, including demining. This was said by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai.

"Critical infrastructure has been completely destroyed in settlements where heavy hostilities took place. 90% of residential buildings have been shelled, 70% of them will have to be demolished," he said.

Haidai also noted that Luhansk region continues to defend itself.

"The Russians mostly send in attack the mercenaries of private military companies, the orcs are frightened by the successful work of our artillerymen in destroying warehouses, barracks, and command posts in the rear; the enemy's logistics of transporting ammunition to the front have significantly deteriorated," added the head of the Regional Military Administration.

It will be recalled that today Haidai reported that Russian troops tried to reach the border of Luhansk region from three sides, but retreated everywhere.

Earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a warehouse of ammunition and fuel and lubricants in the occupied Kadiyivka, Luhansk region.

Earlier in the news there was information that the Russian occupiers took out about 70,000 tons of grain from Luhansk region.