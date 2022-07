Gunners of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed 50 enemy ammunition depots with the help of American M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS).

Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov announced this on the air of the all-Ukrainian telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Our gunners use HIMARS very filigree, work like a surgeon with a scalpel. There was a report from our colleagues, and they, in fact, confirmed with their information from satellites our information about the number of destroyed orcs’ ammunition depots, the number of command posts. It concerns about fifty objects, only those where ammunition is stored," he said.

Reznikov added that the destruction of ammunition depots violates the logistics chains of Russian troops and deprives the occupiers of the ability to conduct active hostilities.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, due to the systematic destruction of enemy ammunition depots by Ukrainian artillery, the occupiers began to move them away from the front line.

On July 24, HIMARS destroyed a command post of the enemy in Luhansk.

Besides, as part of a new military assistance package, Ukraine will receive four more М142 HIMARS from the United States.