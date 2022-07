Russian troops tried to reach the administrative border of Luhansk region from three sides, but everywhere they were forced to retreat.

This was announced by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"From three sides, Russian troops tried to reach the border of Luhansk region - they retreated everywhere. The earth around these settlements resembles a planet with numerous craters - shells get there almost every minute," he said.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has fired 3 missiles, carried out 3 massive artillery attacks and 2 long mortar attacks.

Three more times the Russians tried to develop a tank offensive.

Haidai also noted that the occupiers do not leave their intentions to develop an attack on large cities of Donetsk region, but have so far "frozen" in Luhansk region.

"They die without seeing the neighboring region. They attack from several directions at once, trying to disperse our defense. It is not possible - on July 24 they again withdrew with losses. As in the areas Verkhniokamianka - Verkhniokamianske, Bilohorivka - Verkhniokamianske and Verkhniokamianka - Ivano-Darivka, Donetsk region," said Haidai.

According to him, in all these areas, the Russians not only did not advance, but also missed the fighters who forever remained in the Ukrainian land.

The enemy fires at settlements from fighters, opens fire from rocket and barrel artillery, and uses drones.

Haidai stressed that Luhansk region has been confronting the Russian invasion for the sixth month.

"The Russians had prepared for a short-term war with the rapid surrender of Ukraine, but according to the results of more than 150 days, they first capture Bilohorivka, trying to improve the tactical position, then move away from it. This is not what the "second army of the world" had dreamed of. The Armed Forces of Ukraine violated ambitious intentions," Haidai added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai said that the occupiers, afraid of Ukrainian gunners, no longer store ammunition in warehouses in the rear, instead they immediately take them by vehicles to the front line.