The Russian invaders in Melitopol are trying to restore the runway of the airfield at the former base of the 25th transport aviation brigade.

This was announced by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to intelligence, for this, the capacity of the concrete production plant Monolit Plus was partially restored.

"However, a full-fledged repair and start-up of the runway operation in the near future is unlikely. After all, technologically, such work takes 21-28 days for the concrete to gain the necessary strength and be able to withstand the load of aircraft and other equipment without losing its properties. The occupiers plan to use the capacities of the concrete plant for strengthening the defense lines by creating long-term firing points on a reinforced concrete base," the Defense Intelligence reported.

Also, in the temporarily occupied Melitopol near the elevator, the presence of an enemy freight train was established.

It consists of 8 covered cargo wagons with the inscription "agro-frigate".

Wagons are loaded with grain crops.

In the future, they plan to illegally take them to the territory of the Russian Federation.

The building, which housed the structural unit of the State Security Service in Melitopol, is used to house detained Ukrainian citizens.

There is evidence that detainees are tortured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the second wave of evacuation has begun in Melitopol, with about a thousand people waiting in line to leave.

Earlier, in Melitopol (Zaporizhzhia region), the movement of a convoy of 40 units of Russian military equipment in the direction of Kherson was recorded.