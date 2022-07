Invaders Attack Chuhuiev In Kharkiv Region. There May Be People Under Rubble Of Building

On the night of July 25, the Russian invaders attacked Chuhuiev, Kharkiv region. The rockets hit a school and a cultural center where civilians were located. This was announced by the head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov in Telegram.

Syniehubov reported that there were people in one of the premises that the occupiers hit. 3 people were rescued from the rubble.

"The invaders hit civilian objects in Chuhuiev - a school, a cultural center. In one of the premises there were people who were under the rubble. Rescuers have already freed 3 people, there are no injuries. All specialized services continue to work on the spot," he said.

Syniehubov also noted that during the day, Russian troops shelled residential sectors in the village of Korobochkine and the village of Pechenihy several times. A fire broke out in a wheat field with an area of ​​1 hectare near populated areas.

"In the Bohodukhivskyi district, the roof of the warehouse of the farm burned down as a result of shelling. Rescuers extinguished the fire. Shelling by the invaders was also recorded in the Izium district," he said.

A 39-year-old tractor driver was killed in the village of Kulinychi, Kharkiv district, who ran over a mine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Syniehubov told in which format schools in Kharkiv region will work.

Meanwhile, the invaders suffer from the AFU in Kharkiv region and cannot capture even one village.