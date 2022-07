Poland sent PT-91 Twardy tanks as part of military aid to Ukraine. Krzysztof Platek, a representative of the Armaments Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Poland, stated this, Kresy reports.

"The gap that was formed after more than 200 T-72 tanks, the gap that was formed after a certain number of PT-91 tanks, here I can't say how many, will be closed completely or even more than completely, because these are much higher quality tanks," he declared.

However, Platek did not specify the exact number of tanks Ukraine will receive.

The PT-91 tank is a battle tank of the Armed Forces of Poland, created on the basis of the Soviet T-72m1. The main feature of the PT-91 Twardy is protection using ERAWA's proprietary active armor.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, on May 24, President of Poland Andrzej Duda accused the Federal Government of Germany of violating agreements on the exchange of tanks, as the government in Berlin promised Poland Leopard tanks instead of Polish tanks sent to Ukraine.

On July 20, a member of the Bundestag from the Christian Democratic Union of Germany, Roderich Kiesewetter, said that Germany plans to start transferring Leopard II tanks to Ukraine only from 2023.

On April 21, the German Ministry of Defense excluded all heavy weapons from the list sent by Ukraine.