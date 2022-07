Residential building fired at in March demolished in a new residential complex in Bucha recently

In Bucha, Kyiv region, two sections of a residential complex Nova Bucha at 11/6 Borysa Hmyri Street were dismantled - the building suffered the most during the hostilities in March.

This was announced by the Bucha City Mayor Anatolii Fedoruk.

"The clearing of the private sector is also actively underway, in particular along Vokzalna Street. What is important is that we are moving from current repairs to capital works. Our plans are to help everyone who was affected by the occupiers' actions as quickly as possible. We hope to complete most of the rubble removal work in the coming weeks," noted Fedoruk.

The video of the moment part of the building fell was shot by local residents and posted online.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, at the beginning of April, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense announced that the 64th Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 35th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation, whose servicemen committed mass murders and tortures of civilians in Bucha (Kyiv region), would be returned to the territory of Ukraine.

Law enforcement officials, who continue to survey the regions of Kyiv region freed from Russian troops, discovered a grave with the bodies of three Ukrainians shot by the occupiers.