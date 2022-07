Before the war, Samsung controlled 30% of the mobile smartphone market in Russia. And although Samsung announced at the beginning of March that they would stop supplying electronics (including chips and phones) to the Russian Federation, the work continues, the Informator writes.

According to CNews, since the end of June, Samsung in Russia has been looking for 19 new managers and 12 developers at Samsung's research center on the job site HeadHunter - mainly in Moscow. Among them are the head of the consumer electronics department, the regional manager, the manager of work with key customers, etc.

"If the company suspended the sale of goods in Russia, why would it need new sellers?" asks the publication.

Moreover, according to journalists, Samsung, which "heroically left" the Russian market, not only continues to work there, but creates ways of gray imports into Russia to directly bypass sanctions.

The Samsung company in Moscow is recruiting specialists for "parallel import," which is not such, because they buy from themselves. The new employees will be involved in monitoring the display of goods on counters, network distribution, advertising materials, etc. Vacancies are already adverted on the Internet!

The Moscow office of Samsung purchases goods from Samsung representative offices from the countries of the Customs Union (Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan).

Smartphones have Eurasian Conformity marking on the market of the Customs Union member states. All smartphones are the same and designed to work in the countries of the Customs Union (including Russia).

Officially, the head office of Samsung in Korea seems to be against this, but "does not notice" that its official dealers in Russia sell counterfeit equipment. The goods are marked in Russian. There is no need to localize the equipment in Russia - it works. Parallel (or gray) imports were allowed by the Russian government under sanctions.

In fact, the distribution network of Samsung will sell the company's goods purchased in the countries of the Customs Union throughout Russia.

In addition, Samsung has a factory for the production of televisions in Kaluga, Russia. In June, it partially resumed its work. And the official website of Samsung in Russia does not write anything about the ban on the supply of goods to Russia, but boasts of charity and offers reviews of new models of equipment.

That is, promises are made only in order to remain on the Ukrainian market.

The author of the publication, citing his own sources, claims that strategic decisions (including sales) in other countries are always officially coordinated with the central office in Korea. By themselves, the Samsung representative offices in Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan would not have been able to establish a "grey import" scheme without the knowledge of the management in Korea. Therefore, this move, according to sources, was agreed in Seoul at Samsung's central office.

The publication called for a boycott of Samsung equipment until the company stops selling its products in the Russian Federation.

"The question is open: Samsung cannot in any way influence its representatives in the countries of the Customs Union, or is all this done with the tacit consent of the head office in Korea? I wonder if Russia attacked South Korea, would Samsung phones still be sold in Russia?" summarizes the publication.