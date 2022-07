On the night of Monday, July 25, Russian military attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with the use of missiles, MLRS and barrel artillery. The enemy hit Nikopol, Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih districts. This was announced by Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko on Telegram.

Thus, Reznichenko reported that the occupiers fired about 40 rockets several times in Nikopol district. The Marhanets and Myrove communities came under attack. In the latter, six private houses and a gas pipeline were damaged, and a 10-year-old girl was injured.

Two missiles hit an agricultural enterprise in the Liubymivka community of Dnipro district, causing two hangars to burst into flames. The fire has already been extinguished, no one was injured.

In Kryvyi Rih district, Russian troops shelled the Zelenodolsk community with barrel artillery, and there were no casualties or damage.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, overnight into July 20, the occupiers again shelled Dnipropetrovsk region, killing two and wounding nine.

On July 19, the military shot down another enemy drone in Dnipropetrovsk region.