In the south, the Ukrainian military destroyed the command and observation post of the 785th separate special forces unit of the Russian National Guard, two ammunition depots and the Fagot anti-tank missile complex.

That follows from a statement by the South Operational Command.

Besides, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 66 Russians, five tanks, two self-propelled howitzers Gvozdika, three units of armored vehicles and nine vehicles.

In addition, the AFU destroyed the Merlin-VR drone near Ivanivka, where the Russians were trying to conduct aerial reconnaissance.

Final losses of the enemy are to be specified.

Our aviation made five strikes on the enemy. In particular, 3 enemy strongholds in Beryslav district were attacked, Mi-8 and Mi-24 pairs destroyed 2 enemy strongholds in Kherson region.

In total, the missile and artillery units of our troops performed about 190 fire missions.

As Ukrainian News reported, the AFU destroyed a warehouse of ammunition and fuel and lubricants in the occupied Kadiyivka, Luhansk region.

Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed at least 280 Russian invaders on Saturday. In total, the Russian army has already lost more than 39,500 soldiers in the war. The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kramatorsk direction. Since the beginning of the war, the occupiers have already lost 714 drones.

In addition, on the night of July 24, the missile and artillery units of the AFU destroyed an enemy S-300 air defense system battery in the Zelenotropynske district of Kherson region.