Russian citizens refuse to sign contracts with the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Ukrainian intelligence, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Citizens of Russia refuse to undergo military service in the army of the occupying country," said Vadym Skibitskyi, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, in an interview with Radio Liberty and Krym.Realiya.

According to him, if in the first months BARS - "combat army reserve of the country" - was quite actively engaged, now there are already signs that Russian citizens refuse to sign contracts.

"Those who are in BARS refuse to sign service contracts because they understand that they will immediately be sent to our territory to conduct hostilities," Skibitskyi explained.

When asked where in Russia the most people refuse to sign contracts, the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense noted that it primarily depends on which units have the greatest losses.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, Russian military aggression against Ukraine involved pilots and aviation personnel of Russian state airlines operating within the structure of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.