On July 23, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed no less than 280 Russian invaders. In total, the Russian army has already lost more than 39,500 soldiers in the war. The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kramatorsk direction.

This was reported by the General Staff of the AFU on Sunday, July 24.

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy approximately amounted to:

personnel – almost 39,520 (+280),

tanks – 1,722 (+14) units,

armored combat vehicles – 3,942 (+13) units,

artillery systems - 869 (+5) units,

MLRS - 255 (+2) units,

air defense units - 113 (+0) units,

aircraft - 221 (+0) units,

helicopters - 188 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level – 714 (+1),

cruise missiles - 170 (+3),

ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,

vehicles and fuel tank trucks – 2,823 (+3) units,

special equipment – ​​73 (+1).

As Ukrainian News reported, the AFU destroyed a warehouse of ammunition and fuel and lubricants in the occupied Kadiyivka, Luhansk region.

The AFU also destroyed a barracks with Russian military personnel in Kadiyivka, Luhansk region.

In addition, HIMARS destroyed the enemy's command post in Luhansk region. Up to a hundred occupiers were killed and wounded.