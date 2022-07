The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to strike at important points of deployment of the Russian occupiers. The enemy's command post in the occupied town of Kryshtalevyi (formerly Chervonyi Luch - ed.) was destroyed.

Adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Anton Herashchenko, reported this on Telegram.

"This night, with the help of HIMARS system, a high-precision strike was carried out on a hotel in the city of Chervonyi Luch, where the command post of a large military unit of the aggressors was located," Herashchenko wrote.

According to him, the rockets landed exactly on the roof of the hotel, breaking through the concrete floors from top to bottom.

According to intelligence, the number of dead and wounded reaches 100 people.

As Ukrainian News reported, the AFU destroyed a warehouse of ammunition and fuel and lubricants in the occupied Kadiyivka, Luhansk region.

The AFU also destroyed barracks with Russian military personnel in Kadiyivka, Luhansk region.

Near Lysychansk, AFU artillerymen covered with fire Russian occupiers who had just arrived on rotation, namely, a detachment of the Sakhalin OMON special troops, which, on the order of the Kremlin, had arrived to fight in Ukraine. At least 12 enemy special forces were destroyed. Many Russians were wounded.