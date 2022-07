AFU once again repel occupiers from Vuhlehirska TPP

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have once again pushed the invaders back from the Vuhlehirska thermal power plant.

This was reported by the General Staff of the AFU, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"From different directions, the enemy carried out assaults with the aim of establishing control over the territory of the Vuhlehirska TPP. Ukrainian soldiers once again pushed the invaders back," the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) reported.

On the Avdiyivka, Novopavlovsk, and Zaporizhzhia directions, systematic shelling was recorded in the areas of the settlements of Zolota Nyva, Vuhledar, Vesele, Avdiyivka, Krasnohorivka, and many others.

An enemy UAV operated near Mala Tokmachka and Novodarivka.

In some areas, the occupiers are trying to improve the engineering equipment of defensive lines and positions.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on maintaining the occupied positions.

It shelled civilian and military infrastructure near Chervona Dolyna, Kyselivka, Ternivka, Dobrianka, Oleksandrivka, Kobzartsi, Lepetykha, and others.

Ukrainian rocket-artillery and aviation units continue to strike the enemy's strongholds, concentration points and warehouses in the designated directions.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, occupiers used assault and army aircraft against the AFU.

The enemy is conducting combat operations in order to create conditions for an offensive on Bakhmut.