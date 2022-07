In Russia, they have admitted the missile attack on the Odesa port yesterday, July 23 and justified it with hitting a military boat.

The spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Maria Zakharova, stated this on Telegram.

As earlier reported, before this, the Ministry of Defense of Turkiye denied the fact of shelling of the port by Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, at a meeting with American congressmen commenting on the Russian missile strikes on the Odesa seaport, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russian Federation (RF) "will always find ways to break promises."

On July 23, Russian troops launched a massive missile attack on the Odesa seaport, the day after the signing of an agreement on the export of Ukrainian grain in Turkiye, and there were casualties.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Oleh Nikolayenko, said that with a missile attack on Odesa, Russia called into question the Istanbul agreements on the export of grain.