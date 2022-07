Russia did not expand the war, as it planned it to be like this

British intelligence has reacted to Russian foreign affairs minister Serhii Lavrov's statement about the new "geography."

In particular, British intelligence said on Twitter that Russia did not "expand the geography" of the war beyond the borders of Donbas, as from the very beginning, it planned to capture as much territory as possible in Ukraine, despite the statement of the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergey Lavrov.

"Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia has expanded the geography of its 'special military operation' beyond the borders of the self-proclaimed DPR and LPR. This is probably not true. Russia has not "expanded" its war," the report says.

There they believe that there was no expansion, and the Kremlin wanted to seize these territories from the beginning. Now, local collaborators are openly thinking about the prospects of referendums. Such conversations have been going on since mid-March.

As British intelligence admits, there is a realistic possibility that Lavrov's statement paved the way for referendums to be held in the occupied territories outside of Luhansk and Donetsk.

It should be noted the foreign affairs minister of Russia recently stated that Russia seems to have expanded the tasks of the war in Ukraine, and now they have gone beyond the borders of the DPR and LPR.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, Lavrov said that due to the supply of HIMARSes to Ukraine, Russia changed its "geographic tasks" regarding Ukrainian territories.

The First Deputy Head of the Administration of the President of Russia Serhii Kiriyenko personally takes care of the preparations for holding the so-called "referendum" in the occupied territories of Ukraine in order to have time by September 15.