The leaders of the terrorist self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) announced that the operation of the Google search engine was blocked in the occupied territories of Donbas.

This is stated in the message, the text of which is posted on the official page of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NUJU) on Telegram.

According to the information from the NUJU, the Russian mass media report that the reason behind the blocking of the Google in the said self-proclaimed republics was "real harassment of Russians, imposition of lies and disinformation."

Previously, access to Google was also blocked in the territory of the so-called LPR.

"Thus, Russia continues to "cleanse" the information space, depriving residents of the occupied territories of access to information other than propaganda," the NUJU’s statement notes.

In May, the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas already blocked Facebook and Instagram, saying that these platforms supposedly created grounds for "calls for violence against Russian-speaking users."