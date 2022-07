Ukrainian Azov fighters are now in the form of Lego figurines.

The National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NUJU) informs about this on its official page on Telegram.

As stated in a message by NUJU, they were created by Andrew Becraft, the editor-in-chief of The Brothers Brick, one of the largest platforms dedicated to the construction set.

"Azovstal defenders, who held out in Mariupol for almost 3 months, overwhelming the Russian army and allowing Ukraine to win the battle for Kyiv," said Andrew Becraft in a post on Twitter.

The prototypes of the figurines were Denys Prokopenko (Radis, commander of the Azov regiment), Bohdan Krotevich (Tavr, chief of staff of the regiment) and Svyatoslav Palamar (Kalyna, a deputy commander of the regiment), as well as other defenders of Azovstal.

Such limited series of Ukrainian-themed LEGO figures are sold (and they sell out instantly), and the money goes to help support Ukraine.