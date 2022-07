During conversation with Tokayev, Zelenskyy thanked him for not recognizing DPR and LPR

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for not recognizing the occupied territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR).

The President of Ukraine announced this in a corresponding post on Twitter.

"Had a telephone conversation with the President of Kazakhstan Tokayev. I thanked for the principled support of the territorial integrity of Ukraine, the non-recognition of the so-called DPR and LPR," the statement says.

The parties discussed specific cooperation projects in the economy, energy, and digitalization.

They also exchanged congratulations on the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Kazakhstan.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, on June 15, Tokayev said that Kazakhstan would not assist Russia in circumventing sanctions and stated that his country will not recognize "quasi-state entities" in Donbas.