"It took less than 24 hours for the Russian Federation to cast a missile attack on the territory of the port of Odesa to question the agreements and promises it made to the UN and Turkey in the document signed yesterday in Istanbul."

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolayenko stated this on Facebook.

"The Russian missile are Vladimir Putin's spit in the face of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Erdogan, who made great efforts to reach an agreement, and to whom Ukraine is grateful," the diplomat emphasized.

As Nikolayenko stated in his post, Ukraine emphasizes the need for strict implementation of the agreements regarding the restoration of safe export of Ukrainian agricultural goods through the Black Sea from three ports: Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Pivdennyi.

"We call on the UN and Turkey to ensure that Russia complies with its obligations within the framework of the safe functioning of the grain corridor.

In case of failure to fulfill the agreements reached, Russia will bear full responsibility for the deepening of the global food crisis," concluded the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.