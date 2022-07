Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine, the losses of the occupiers have already amounted to over 39,000 soldiers.

This is stated in an official message by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the text of which is posted on the department's page on Facebook.

It is noted that from February 24, 2022 to July 23, 2022, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 39,240 invaders. About 240 ruscists were destroyed only last day.

In addition, since the beginning of the Russian invasion, the Armed Forces destroyed:

tanks - 1,708 (+4) units, armored combat vehicles - 3,929 (+9) units, artillery systems - 864 (+1) units, anti-aircraft guns - 253 (+2) units, air defense equipment - 113 (+0) units, airplanes - 221 (+0) units, helicopters - 188 (+0) units, operational-tactical UAVs - 714 (+1) units, cruise missiles - 167 (+0) units of ships/boats - 15 (+0) units of vehicles and fuel tank trucks – 2,820 (+17) units of special equipment - 72 (+0) units.

The General Staff emphasized that over the past day, the enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kramatorsk, Kryvorizk, and Bakhmut directions.