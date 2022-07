244,000 consumers staying without gas supplies, 592,000 without power supplies – Energy Ministry

As of July 22, a total of 243,600 consumers were staying without gas supplies, besides, 748 population centers were in a blackout (around 591,700 consumers).

That follows from a statement by the Energy Ministry, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Yesterday, around 10,000 consumers had power supplies restored for them.

