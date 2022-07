Odesa reports explosions and smoke after an enemy missile attack.

Member of the Ukrainian Parliament Oleksii Honcharenko has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"There is a fire at the Odesa seaport. Here you have the grain corridor. Those freaks sign agreements with one hand and launch missiles with the other," the MP said.

Besides, witnesses are publishing photos of destroying Russian missile above Odesa. This has also been confirmed by MP Honcharenko.

At present, no air raid alert is on.

The South Operational Command noted that the enemy fired at the Odesa commercial seaport with Kalibr missiles.

The Command noted that two missiles were shot down by the Ukrainian air defense and two more hit their target at the port.